NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Nov 19 2021, 3:24 pm
Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
NixZ/Shutterstock

The province is reporting 793 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average is now 625. Of the new cases, 115 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 323 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 470 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 269 people are hospitalized. Of those, 205 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 64 are inoculated.

There are 128 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 12 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,776,096 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.9% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.8% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 610,222 COVID-19 infections and 9,959 deaths.

Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT