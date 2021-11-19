Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

The province is reporting 793 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average is now 625. Of the new cases, 115 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 323 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 470 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

There are 793 new cases of #COVID19. 470 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 323 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 19, 2021

Across Ontario, 269 people are hospitalized. Of those, 205 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 64 are inoculated.

There are 128 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 12 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,776,096 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.9% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.8% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 610,222 COVID-19 infections and 9,959 deaths.