Ontario reports fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ontario reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average is now 573. Of the new COVID-19 cases, 85 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 212 new cases are immunized. Of today’s cases, 340 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Elliott tweeted that across Ontario, 138 people are hospitalized, and 141 people are in ICU. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 admissions over the weekend, so this number may not be accurate.

The province has administered 22,720,151 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 88.7% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.5% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 607,725 COVID-19 infections and 9,937 deaths.