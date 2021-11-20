Religious ceremony in Brampton flagged for COVID-19 exposure

Peel Region Public Health is warning anyone who attended a religious ceremony in Brampton last weekend that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health unit is asking anyone who attended a ceremony at Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar, located at 9954 The Gore Road, on November 13 to seek “immediate” PCR testing.

All guests, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested as soon as possible and self-isolate while they await their results.

Those who refuse to get tested must self-isolate for 20 days, Peel Region Public Health said.

Individuals seeking testing related to this COVID-19 exposure should reference outbreak number 2253-2021-50644.

The health unit did not specify how many positive cases have been linked to the ceremony or how many people may have been exposed.

Of the 728 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on November 20, 45 were in Peel Region.