Ontario reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Ontario reported 711 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average is 597. Of the new cases, 74 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 314 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 397 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

There are 711 new cases of #COVID19. 397 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 314 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 18, 2021

Across Ontario, 278 people are hospitalized. Of those, 206 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 72 are inoculated.

There are 129 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 17 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,762,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 88.8% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.7% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 609,429 COVID-19 infections and 9,955 deaths.