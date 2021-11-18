Toronto removes reservation system for drop-in fitness, swimming

The City of Toronto is doing away with online reservations for several sports and recreation facilities this month.

As of November 29, reservations will no longer be required for fitness centres, weight rooms, indoor playgrounds, or drop-in leisure swims, the City announced on Thursday.

Reservations will continue to be available for lane swimming and Aquafit, the City said, citing participant feedback. Walk-in spaces for all activities will be available next week.

The move is in line with the province’s decision to lift capacity restrictions across many sport and recreation facilities, the City noted.

“This is another sign of the progress we are making fighting the pandemic and helping residents get vaccinated,” Mayor John Tory said.

“Torontonians are ready to get back to doing what they love, and these changes will make it easier for people to do just that.”

Online reservations became required for indoor swimming and fitness in 2020 when capacity limits were “significantly” reduced by provincial COVID-19 regulations.

The system helped the City manage capacity, avoid lineups, and allow Torontonians to plan and avoid disappointment.

“Easier access to the wide range of City-led fitness and swim programs helps us stay active and healthy,” Tory said.

“These programs are fun, affordable, located within our neighbourhoods, and I am pleased to see the progress our city is making in getting vaccinated directly correlating to more services opening up.”

Proof of vaccination is required to enter indoor sports and reaction facilities.