Ontario sees drop in COVID-19 cases with fewer than 1,700 reported

The Government of Ontario confirmed 1,691 new COVID-19 cases and 15 virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 1,794, Friday’s 1,890, Thursday’s 2,400, and Monday’s 2,170, but higher than Wednesday’s 1,588 and Tuesday’s 1,616.

Of the newly announced cases, 455 cases are in Toronto, 326 are in Peel, and 173 are in York Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 31,200 tests were completed, and 8,065,607 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The City of Toronto has thousands of vaccine appointments available today and tomorrow as part of a “Long Weekend Dose Drive.”

Toronto is also hosting a pop-up immunization clinic for kids aged 12 and up at City Hall today. No appointment, OHIP card, or proof of address is required to get a dose.

Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario’s new COVID-19 reopening framework on Thursday ahead of the Stay-at-Home order’s June 2 expiry date.

The province hopes to enter the first stage of the plan during the week of June 14, at which point non-essential retail and outdoor dining could reopen, with some restrictions.

To date Ontario has seen 522,465 COVID-19 cases and 8,599 deaths.