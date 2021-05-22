Ontario reports under 1,800 new COVID-19 cases as outdoor amenities reopen

The Government of Ontario confirmed 1,794 new COVID-19 cases and 20 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 1,890, Thursday’s 2,400, Monday’s 2,170, and Sunday’s 2,199, but higher than Wednesday’s 1,588 and Tuesday’s 1,616.

Of the newly announced cases, 416 are in Toronto, 355 are in Peel, 147 are in Durham, and 140 are in York Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 34,600 tests were completed, and 7,925,277 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is reporting 1,794 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 34,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 416 new cases in Toronto, 355 in Peel, 147 in Durham and 140 in York Region. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 22, 2021

Outdoor amenities, golf courses and tennis courts, will open across Ontario today as part of the province’s new reopening plan.

Premier Doug Ford announced the three-stage framework on Thursday ahead of the Stay-at-Home order’s June 2 expiry date.

The province plans to enter the first stage of the plan during the week of June 14, at which point non-essential retail and outdoor dining could reopen, with some restrictions.

To date Ontario has seen 520,774 COVID-19 cases and 8,599 deaths.