Ontario reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases as province set to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults

Ontario reported 2,170 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Monday.

Daily cases have now been under 3,o00 for eight days straight. Sunday had 2,199 new cases, Saturday had 2,584, Friday had 2,362, Thursday had 2,759, and Tuesday had 2,073.

Of the latest cases, 566 are in Toronto, 556 are in Peel, and 215 are in York Region.

The province has now administered more than 7.1 million doses of vaccine, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 7,177,145 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 17, 2021

Vaccination eligibility opens to all Ontarians 18 and up on Tuesday when all adults will be able to book an appointment through the provincial booking system or at a pharmacy.

Ontario remains under a Stay-at-Home order which is currently set to expire on June 2. Schools are also closed indefinitely to control virus transmission.

Youth age 12 and up will become eligible to book a vaccine appointment the week of May 31.

Currently, only Pfizer and Moderna are being offered as first doses in Ontario. AstraZeneca first doses have been paused while health experts study blood clot concerns, and the government has not yet said how Johnson & Johnson shots will be distributed.

Ontario has seen 511,486 COVID-19 cases and 8,489 deaths to date.