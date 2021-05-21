There are still 11K vaccine appointments available in Toronto this long weekend

The City of Toronto is encouraging all residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine through a “Long Weekend Dose Drive.”

The City said it has the capacity to vaccinate 56,160 people over the Victoria Day long weekend, with more than 11,000 appointments still available between Friday and Monday.

All Toronto residents aged 18 and older are eligible to get vaccinated, and are encouraged to do so “as soon as possible.”

As well, anyone who has already booked an appointment for the coming weeks is able to reschedule it for this weekend, the City said.

“Every adult in our city is eligible to get vaccinated right now, so take advantage of the Long Weekend Dose Drive,” said Mayor John Tory.

“I want this to be our last long weekend in lockdown.”

To spread the word about the weekend dose drive, nearly 150,000 residents in priority postal codes will receive a pre-recorded call from Tory encouraging them to get vaccinated.

Targeted postal codes include M9R, M9W, M9V, M9L, M9M, M3N, M3L, M3J, M3M, M3K, M6A, M6L, M9N, M6N, M6M, M6E, M2R, and M2N.

Kick off the #VictoriaDay long weekend by booking your #COVID19 vaccine appointment! Residents 18+ can book their vaccination appointment at a city-run clinic at https://t.co/y3cF6wpCpz or call 1-833-943-3900. Check out our vaccine eligibility chart: https://t.co/0jlx2F912X. pic.twitter.com/4h7NS9jcYP — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) May 21, 2021

Appointments can be booked through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on toronto.ca/covid-19 or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

As of May 20, Toronto has seen 163,569 COVID-19 cases and 3,297 deaths.