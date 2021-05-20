Ontario reports rise in COVID-19 cases with 2,400 new infections

The Government of Ontario confirmed 2,400 new COVID-19 cases and 27 virus-related deaths on Thursday morning.

Cases have fallen from their peak in the third wave when they surpassed 4,300 per day.

Today’s cases are higher than Wednesday’s 1,588, Tuesday’s 1,616, Monday’s 2,170, and Sunday’s 2,199, and Friday’s 2,362, but lower than Saturday’s 2,584.

Of the newly announced cases, 607 are in Toronto, 528 are in Peel, 224 are in Hamilton, 181 are in York Region, and 110 are in Durham.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 45,400 tests were completed, and 7,576,624 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

All adults in Ontario are now eligible to book a vaccine appointment through the province’s booking tool.

The province remains under a Stay-at-Home order until at least June 2. Schools are also closed indefinitely to control virus spread.

To date, Ontario has seen 517,090 COVID-19 cases and 8,552 deaths.