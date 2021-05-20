Ontario releases new reopening plan as third COVID-19 wave subsides

The Government of Ontario revealed its new reopening plan Thursday for when the Stay-at-home Order expires on June 2.

The plan will be tied to vaccination rates, Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott said at a news conference from Queen’s Park. Officials will begin by lifting restrictions on outdoor recreation amenities such as tennis courts on Saturday, May 22.

“You want a transparent and predictable plan to take the guesswork out of your daily lives,” Ford said. “And that’s what this framework is designed to do.”

The roadmap contains three steps, and the province plans to wait at least 21 days between each one.

Ontario plans to move into the first step on the weekend of June 14. That would allow more outdoor activities and permit retail to reopen with restrictions. Elliott said this step would include outdoor gatherings, outdoor dining with four people per table, and outdoor swimming pools.

The second step would expand the allowed outdoor activities and bring back some indoor activities.

The third step would allow larger gatherings and a broader array of indoor activities.

Details on the vaccination rates needed to proceed to each step have not yet been revealed.

Getting ready to lift the Stay-at-Home order

Officials say they’re releasing the reopening plan now because enhanced health restrictions coupled with vaccinations have helped cases become more manageable.

Public health experts released new modelling data on Thursday that showed that COVID-19 cases have come down from their high in mid-April. The seven-day rolling average is now just above 2,100, but a few weeks ago it was more than 4,300 at the peak of the third wave.

Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order has been in place since April 8 and was set to expire on May 19. The order was extended last week until June 2.

Earlier this month, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said daily case counts need to be “well below” 1,000 before restrictions could be rolled back.

On May 20, Ontario reported 2,400 new cases of COVID-19.

More to come…