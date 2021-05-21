Ontario's new COVID-19 cases below 1,900 for third time this week

Ontario reported 1,890 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths Friday.

Ontario’s weekly case average has come down significantly from its third wave peak of more than 4,300. This is the third day this week that new cases are under 2,000. Cases have not been consistently below that mark since March.

This week, Thursday had 2,400 new cases, Wednesday had 1,588, Tuesday had 1,616, Monday had 2,170 , Sunday had 2,199, and Saturday had 2,584.

Of the latest cases Friday, 469 are in Toronto, 468 are in Peel, and 165 are in York Region.

The province has administered 7.7 million doses of vaccine to date, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 7,735,148 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 158,524 doses administered yesterday – a new record for doses administered in a single day! Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 21, 2021

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams was cautiously optimistic during a COVID-19 modelling update on Thursday, where he helped present forecasting that suggested Ontario should wait until at least mid-June to ease restrictions.

Premier Doug Ford released Ontario’s new re-opening plan for when the Stay-at-Home order expires on June 2, and the province should move into the next phase of re-opening on June 14.

Waiting until mid-June will allow more people who’re being immunized now to build antibodies against the virus.

To date Ontario has seen 518,980 COVID-19 cases and 8,579 deaths.