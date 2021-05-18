Ontario reports lowest daily COVID-19 case count in eight weeks

Ontario reported 1,616 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths Tuesday.

This is the first time since March 24 that daily cases have been below 2,000. Earlier this week, Monday had 2,170 new cases, Sunday had 2,199, Saturday had 2,584, Friday had 2,362, and Thursday had 2,759.

Of the latest cases, 427 are in Toronto, 360 are in Peel, and 116 are in York Region.

The province has administered 7.2 million vaccine doses, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 7,286,177 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 18, 2021

All adults in Ontario became eligible to book a vaccine appointment at 8 am on Tuesday. However, appointment slots at Toronto’s mass immunization clinics are mostly full for the next couple of weeks.

The province remains under a Stay-at-Home order set to expire June 2, and schools are closed indefinitely to slow virus spread.

To date, Ontario has seen 513,102 COVID-19 cases and 8,506 deaths.