Ontario's new COVID-19 cases fall below 1,600 in lowest tally since March

Ontario reported 1,588 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday.

That’s even lower than Tuesday’s count of 1,616, which was the lowest in eight weeks. The last time cases were below 1,600 was on March 24.

Daily cases are down from their peak in the third wave when daily reported cases surpassed 4,300. Earlier this week, Monday had 2,170 new cases, Sunday had 2,199, Saturday had 2,584, Friday had 2,362, and Thursday had 2,759.

Of the latest infections, 524 are in Toronto, 335 are in Peel, and 94 are in York Region.

The province continues its vaccination campaign with 7.4 million doses administered, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

All adults are now eligible to book a vaccine appointment through the province’s booking tool.

Ontario remains under a Stay-at-Home order that’s set to expire on June 2. Schools are also closed indefinitely to control virus spread.

To date, Ontario has seen 514,690 COVID-19 cases and 8,525 deaths.