Toronto holding vaccine pop-up for kids aged 12 and up this weekend

Youth in Toronto can get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend – no appointment required.

The City of Toronto announced on Friday that it is holding a drop-in immunization clinic for residents aged 12 and older on May 23.

The clinic is being run in partnership with University Health Network and will be held in the Rotunda at City Hall.

The clinic will open at 10 am on Sunday and will run until all 2,000 doses have been administered.

To ensure equitable access to vaccines, no OHIP card or proof of address is required.

#TeamToronto #COVID19 vaccines for kids! Children age 12 and up can get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a drop-in immunization clinic at City Hall this Sun, May 23. Starts at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/jyS0k2hrow — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 21, 2021

For residents aged 18 and over, the City is holding a Long Weekend Dose Drive with over 11,000 appointments still available.

As of May 20, Toronto has seen 163,569 COVID-19 cases and 3,297 deaths.