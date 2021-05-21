Two more Ontario Amazon facilities ordered partially closed due to COVID-19

Peel Region Public Health has ordered two Amazon Fulfillment Centres to partially close after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Amazon facilities at 6363 Millcreek Drive in Mississauga and 7995 Winston Churchill Boulevard in Brampton partially closed on May 21, and will remain shut for at least 10 days.

The warehouses are the fourth and fifth Amazon Fulfillment Centres that the health unit has partially closed in the last month.

A facility in Bolton and two other Brampton warehouses were ordered to shut down last month. Two of the sites remain partially closed.

The sites are two of seven workplaces Peel Region Public Health has closed to some degree this week under a new Section 22 order.

A Walmart Supercenter at 50 Quarry Edge Drive in Brampton has also been partially closed, and a Tim Horton’s at 11075 Creditview Road in Brampton has fully shut down.

The Section 22 order came into effect in Peel on April 23. It has also been issued in Toronto.

The order allows health units to close a workplace if five or more people test positive for the virus within a 14 day period and have “reasonably acquired” the infection at work.

A “partial closure” involves the mass dismissal of a shift or work area, while a full closure mandates that an entire workplace must shut down.

Of the 10 sites Peel Public Health closed this week, three have been fully shut down, while the remaining seven have been subject to partial closures.

“Closures will allow Peel Public Health to stop further spread of COVID-19 between employees while cases in the workplace are investigated,” the health unit said.

Of the 1,890 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on May 21, 468 were in Peel.

To date, the province has seen 518,980 COVID-19 cases and 8,579 deaths.