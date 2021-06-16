NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports less than 400 new COVID-19 cases as second doses roll out in Toronto

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Jun 16 2021, 7:25 am
People wait in line for a COVID-19 test at the pop-up mobile Assessment Centre at 1250 Markham Road in Scarborough. (Bob Hilscher/Shutterstock)

Ontario reported 384 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths Wednesday.

That’s in line with numbers from earlier this week, including Tuesday’s 296 cases, Monday’s 447 cases, Sunday’s 530, Saturday’s 502, Friday’s 574, and Thursday’s 590.

Of the latest infections, 54 are in Toronto, and 60 are in Peel. The health region with the most added cases was Waterloo, with 71 new infections.

Ontario health workers have administered 11.7 million doses of vaccine so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Ontario residents who live in designated Delta variant hotspots are now eligible to book their second COVID-19 vaccine dose if they got their first shot before May 9.

Delta hotspots include the City of Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region.

To date, Ontario has seen 540,810 total COVID-19 infections and 8,986 deaths.

