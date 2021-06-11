Ontario's new COVID-19 cases hover below 600 on first day of reopening

Ontario reported 574 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths Friday, which is the lowest daily death toll in a month.

Friday’s cases are higher than Wednesday’s 411, Tuesday’s 496, and Monday’s 525, but lower than Thursday’s 590 cases, Sunday’s 663, and Saturday’s 744.

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 571, down from a peak of more than 4,300 daily cases during the height of the third wave.

Of the newest infections, 109 are in Toronto and 84 are in Peel.

More than 10.8 million doses have been administered in Ontario so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The province moved into Step One of its Roadmap to Reopen at 12:01 am on Friday, when restaurant patios and non-essential businesses were allowed to reopen. Outdoor exercise classes are also permitted, and the outdoor gathering limit has been raised to 10 people.

To date, Ontario has seen 538,651 COVID-19 cases and 8,935 deaths.