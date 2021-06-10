Ontario reports nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases with restrictions lifting at midnight

Ontario reported 590 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has fallen to 620 as more people get vaccinated. During the peak of the third wave, it was more than 4,300.

The latest count is higher than Wednesday’s 411 cases, Tuesday’s 496, and Monday’s 525, but lower than Sunday’s 663, Saturday’s 744, and Friday’s 914.

Of the latest cases, there are 130 new cases in Peel, 114 in Toronto, 61 in Waterloo, 38 in Hamilton and 32 in York Region.

Minister of Health, Christine Elliot, reported that 10,627,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 182,350 doses administered yesterday.

There are currently 516 people in hospital with COVID-19, and 450 of them are in the ICU.

Ontario is scheduled to move into Stage 1 of its reopening plan Friday, with many restaurant patios getting ready to welcome back customers when restrictions lift just after midnight.

To date, Ontario has seen 538,077 total COVID-19 cases and 8,931 deaths.