Ontario reports just over 500 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Jun 12 2021, 7:22 am
The Government of Ontario confirmed 502 new COVID-19 cases and 15 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 574, Thursday’s 590, and Monday’s 525, but higher than Wednesday’s 411, Tuesday’s 496, and Sunday’s 663.

Of the newly announced cases, 89 are in Toronto, 71 are in Peel, 51 are in Waterloo, 37 are in York Region, and 31 are in Durham.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 24,100 tests were completed, and 11,022,452 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario entered Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday, which allows outdoor dining and non-essential retail to reopen, with some restrictions.

Outdoor fitness classes are also permitted, and up to 10 people can gather outside.

To date, Ontario has seen 539,153 COVID-19 cases and 8,950 virus-related deaths.

