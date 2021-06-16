Vaccinated Toronto residents can get free ice cream and drinks this weekend

Toronto residents who have been vaccinated can get free ice cream and drinks from Kitchen Hub in honour of International Picnic Day.

On Saturday, June 19, between 5 pm and 8 pm, the Kitchen Hub will host a picnic in Riverdale Park West and give away free drinks and soft-serve ice cream. The celebration is in partnership with Greenhouse, Station Cold Brew, and Sapsucker.

To get the freebies, Toronto residents must show that they have been vaccinated.

If you are unable to attend the park, the Kitchen Hub team will also be located at two other beaches in the area, Sugar Beach and Queensway.

According to the City of Toronto, as of June 16, 2,750,172 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the city.

As of Sunday evening, about 796,859 people have booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments at a City-operated clinic. And the demand for second doses has also pushed the city to provide 30,000 additional appointments.

Kitchen Hub is Canada’s first Virtual Food Hall offering takeout options from restaurants like Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, The Carbon Bar, Fresh Restaurants, Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen, and more. They are located at 234 Parliament and 935 The Queensway.