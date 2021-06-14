Ontario reports fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases as second dose eligibility expands

The Government of Ontario confirmed 447 new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Sunday’s 530, Saturday’s 502, Friday’s 574, Thursday’s 590, and Tuesday’s 496, but higher than Wednesday’s 411.

Of the newly announced cases, 110 cases are in Toronto, 61 are in Peel, 56 and 29 are in Durham.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 13,600 tests were completed, and 11,344,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is reporting 447 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 13,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 110 new cases in Toronto, 61 in Peel, 56 in Waterloo, 39 in Porcupine and 29 in Durham. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 14, 2021

Ontario residents who live in designated Delta variant hotspots are now eligible to book their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, providing they got their first shot before May 9.

Delta hotspots include the City of Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region.

The province entered Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday, allowing outdoor dining and non-essential retail to reopen, with some restrictions.

Outdoor fitness classes are also permitted, and up to 10 people can gather outside.

More to come.