Here's who is eligible to book a second vaccine dose in Ontario starting today

Many more Ontarians are becoming eligible to book a second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday, June 14.

Who’s eligible?

Everyone who lives in health regions considered Delta variant hotspots have been prioritized for second doses. Residents of these regions become eligible June 14:

Toronto

Peel

York Region

Halton

Waterloo

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Porcupine

As long as the designated interval between doses has passed, hotspot residents can book right away. Here’s what the interval is depending on your first shot:

Pfizer or Moderna first dose: at least 28 days

AstraZeneca: 12 weeks

That means all Torontonians who received an mRNA shot on or before May 9 will be able to book their second dose starting on June 14.

Second doses can be scheduled through the provincial booking tool via participating hospitals, community clinics, participating pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

Later this summer, second dose eligibility will be expanded to all Ontarians depending on when they received their first shot. People in non-hotspot regions who received their first dose on or before May 9 will become eligible for a second shot on July 19. People who received their first dose on or before May 30 will become eligible on August 2.

Here’s a chart from the Ontario government breaking it down:

Certain groups can book a second dose anytime, including Indigenous adults, healthcare workers, and people with select health conditions.

People who received their first dose outside of Ontario should contact their local health authority to update their immunization records to become eligible for a second dose.