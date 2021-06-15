Ontario reports less than 300 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 296 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths on Tuesday.

That’s the lowest daily infection increase since September 18, 2020. It’s lower than Monday’s 447 cases, Sunday’s 530, Saturday’s 502, Friday’s 574, Thursday’s 590, and Wednesday’s 411.

Of the latest cases, 60 are in Toronto, 62 are in Peel, and 15 are in York Region.

The province has administered 11.5 million doses of vaccine so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 11,529,430 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 184,989 doses administered yesterday. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 15, 2021

Ontario residents who live in designated Delta variant hotspots are now eligible to book their second COVID-19 vaccine dose if they got their first shot before May 9.

Delta hotspots include the City of Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region.

High demand for second doses led to long virtual wait times on Monday, with a City of Toronto spokesperson saying spots at mass immunization clinics were 99% booked.

To date, Ontario has seen f 540,426 COVID-19 infections and 8,974 deaths.