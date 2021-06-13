Ontario's new COVID-19 cases remain under 600 for full week

The Government of Ontario confirmed 530 new COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 502, Wednesday’s 411, Tuesday’s 496. and Monday’s 525, but lower than Friday’s 574, and Thursday’s 590.

Of the newly announced cases, 102 are in Toronto, 81 are in Peel, 24 are in Hamilton and 24 are in Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 20,700 tests were completed, and 11,208,867 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario entered Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday, which allows outdoor dining and non-essential retail to reopen, with some restrictions.

Outdoor fitness classes are also permitted, and up to 10 people can gather outside.

As of 8 am on June 14, individuals who received AstraZeneca as their first dose will be eligible to book an appointment for their second shot at a shortened interval of eight weeks.

They will be able to choose a second dose of AstraZeneca, or an mRNA vaccine.

To date, Ontario has seen 539,683 COVID-19 cases and 8,957 virus-related deaths.