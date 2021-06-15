Ontarians can download a PDF copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record

The Ontario COVID-19 vaccine booking portal now offers a new option for residents to download a PDF copy of their vaccination records.

The record could be useful for people who need to prove their immunized status for travel or other purposes.

The record is the same receipt that individuals received at the clinic where they got their shot — and the downloadable version could be handy for anyone who misplaced their original copy.

“The ability to download a PDF copy of a vaccination receipt is being offered as a service to Ontarians,” Ministry of Health spokesperson Bill Campbell told Daily Hive via email. “People will be able to download a copy of their vaccination receipt that they may have lost or in cases where they require an electronic copy.”

Ontarians will need to log into the provincial booking portal using their OHIP card, date of birth, and postal code to retrieve the vaccination record.

Once inside, users will see an appointment booking option in purple and a vaccination receipt button in yellow.

After clicking the yellow button, a preview of the vaccination receipt appears. It contains information on the type of vaccine and the date it was given to the patient.

Anyone who received one or both doses outside Ontario is encouraged to contact their local health authority to update their immunization record.

Canadian officials say a vaccine passport will be coming as travel restrictions lift and COVID-19 cases fall. No details have been revealed about what that will look like or when it will be instated.

In the meantime, this downloadable PDF is a handy way for Ontarians to confirm that they’ve been vaccinated.