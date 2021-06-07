Here's everything allowed to reopen in Toronto this week

Thanks to falling COVID-19 cases and rising vaccination rates, Ontario will enter Step 1 of its reopening plan this week.

On Monday, officials announced that the province would enter the first stage of its phased reopening as of 12:01 am on June 11.

Ontario will remain in Step 1 for at least three weeks, at which point public health indicators will be reevaluated.

Here’s everything that you can do as of Friday in Ontario:

Gatherings

Outdoor gatherings will be allowed with up to 10 people. Indoor gatherings are still only allowed with members of the same household.

Outdoor religious services, rites, and ceremonies can be held outdoors with however many people are able to maintain physical distance.

Indoor religious services, rites, and ceremonies will be permitted with up to 15% capacity of the room they are held in.

Dining

Outdoor dining will be permitted at bars and restaurants with up to four people per table, although exceptions will be made for larger households.

Indoor dining is still prohibited.

Sports and fitness

Outdoor fitness classes and personal training can resume with up to 10 people. Three metres of physical distance must be maintained between each person.

Outdoor team sports can resume for training only. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed, and three metres of distance must be kept between each person.

Outdoor horseback riding will be permitted to resume as well.

Horse racing and motor speedways can operate, although spectators will not be allowed.

Retail

Essential retail, including discount and big box stores, can be open with up to 25% capacity and will be able to sell all items. Previously, stores could only sell items deemed “essential.”

Non-essential retail stores will be allowed to reopen with up to 15% capacity.

Retail stores in shopping malls must remain closed unless the stores themselves have a street-facing entrance.

Attractions and amenities

Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, and botanical gardens can reopen with capacity limits in place.

Water features

Outdoor pools, splash pads, spray pads, whirlpools, wading pools, and water slides can reopen. Capacity must be limited to allow for physical distancing between visitors.

Campgrounds and short-term rentals

Campsites, campgrounds, and short-term rentals can reopen to guests.

Overnight camping in provincial parks will be permitted as well.

Drive-in and drive-through events

Drive-in and drive-through events are permitted to resume with some restrictions in place.

Day camps

Children’s day camps are permitted with safety guidelines in place.