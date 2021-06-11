Weather in Toronto is perfect for sitting on a patio this weekend

It couldn’t get any better! Warm weather is forecasted for the weekend, and the start of patio season in Toronto is officially here.

Whether you’re looking for a bite to eat or somewhere to enjoy a drink, patios in Toronto are officially open as of 12:01 am Friday.

According to The Weather Network, Friday and Saturday are expected to feel like 25°C, and Sunday is expected to feel like 29°C.

All outdoor restaurant patios in Ontario can serve up to four people per table for patio dining as the province heads into Step 1 of its three-step plan.

There is an exception for households with more than four people.

If you’re out at night, make sure you bring a sweater as temperatures are expected to drop a bit into the night, feeling like 17°C.