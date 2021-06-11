Expect long lines as non-essential retailers open in Toronto

Non-essential retail is finally open again in Ontario, and Toronto shoppers are wasting no time getting back to their favourite stores.

The majority of the province officially entered Step 1 of its reopening plan on June 11, finally opening the door (literally) for people to shop for items other than groceries.

Although non-essential retail stores are allowed to reopen, they are limited to 15% capacity, creating hours-long lines for stores across Toronto.

In particular, shoppers gravitated to Winners and HomeSense, neither of which have eCommerce sites and have been shut province-wide since December.

Photos shared with Daily Hive, and many posted on social media show dozens of people waiting to enter shops, with lines stretching down busy streets and wrapping around city blocks.

If you’re in need of some retail therapy this weekend, Toronto, you better plan to make a day of it.

For the life of me, I will never understand why so many people immediately flock to HomeSense when they open retail. pic.twitter.com/2rpWHZb6WI — Rodney (@RodKahx) June 11, 2021

Winners Marshall Homesense-reopen 1st day after lock down in Ontario. The waiting line is REALLY long… pic.twitter.com/0SyAfptwmf — ymmli (@ymmli1) June 11, 2021

I left the line trying to get to @HomeSenseCanada but… 😭🥲😳🥴 .. I have a meeting at a 11 i have to abandon this tragedy. Good luck y’all! https://t.co/oZ6gYuupPE pic.twitter.com/O7vmxhAccF — Tiffany Ford (@TiffanyFordTO) June 11, 2021

Just here to say the line-up for Zara today in Toronto (opening day) is longer than for Vaccines! pic.twitter.com/xkJsZofahD — Karen Devon (@specialkdmd) June 11, 2021