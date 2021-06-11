NewsCoronavirus

Expect long lines as non-essential retailers open in Toronto

Jun 11 2021, 12:46 pm
Non-essential retail is finally open again in Ontario, and Toronto shoppers are wasting no time getting back to their favourite stores.

The majority of the province officially entered Step 1 of its reopening plan on June 11, finally opening the door (literally) for people to shop for items other than groceries.

Although non-essential retail stores are allowed to reopen, they are limited to 15% capacity, creating hours-long lines for stores across Toronto.

In particular, shoppers gravitated to Winners and HomeSense, neither of which have eCommerce sites and have been shut province-wide since December.

Photos shared with Daily Hive, and many posted on social media show dozens of people waiting to enter shops, with lines stretching down busy streets and wrapping around city blocks.

If you’re in need of some retail therapy this weekend, Toronto, you better plan to make a day of it.

