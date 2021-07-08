NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases, 18 in Toronto

Jul 8 2021
The Government of Ontario confirmed 210 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths on Thursday morning.

Today’s cases are higher Wednesday’s 194, Tuesday’s 164, and Monday’s 170, but lower than Sunday’s 213, Saturday’s 209, and Friday’s 200.

Of the newly announced cases, 52 are in the Region of Waterloo, 23 are in Peel Region, 19 are in Hamilton, and 18 are in Toronto.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 25,900 tests were completed, and 16,395,063 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

All Ontarians aged 12 and older are eligible to book an appointment for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The City of Toronto has thousands of appointments available in the coming week, and starting today, one of the city’s mass immunization clinics will start accepting walk-ins.

To date, Ontario has seen 546,621 COVID-19 cases and 9,228 deaths.

