Ontario reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases, 18 in Toronto

The Government of Ontario confirmed 210 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths on Thursday morning.

Today’s cases are higher Wednesday’s 194, Tuesday’s 164, and Monday’s 170, but lower than Sunday’s 213, Saturday’s 209, and Friday’s 200.

Of the newly announced cases, 52 are in the Region of Waterloo, 23 are in Peel Region, 19 are in Hamilton, and 18 are in Toronto.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 25,900 tests were completed, and 16,395,063 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is reporting 210 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 25,900 tests completed. Locally, there are 52 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Peel Region, 19 in Hamilton, 18 in Toronto and 17 in Grey Bruce. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 8, 2021

All Ontarians aged 12 and older are eligible to book an appointment for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The City of Toronto has thousands of appointments available in the coming week, and starting today, one of the city’s mass immunization clinics will start accepting walk-ins.

To date, Ontario has seen 546,621 COVID-19 cases and 9,228 deaths.