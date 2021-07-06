Ontario reports less than 170 new COVID-19 cases in lowest count since September

Ontario reported 164 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths Tuesday.

The government also added 80 new cases to the province’s total count that were missed from 2020. Tuesday’s 24-hour count is the lowest tally since September 9, 2020.

Daily case counts this week all been below 300, including Monday’s 170 cases, Sunday’s 213, Saturday’s 209, Friday’s 200, Thursday’s 284, and Wednesday’s 184.

Broken down by region, 32 of the latest are in Toronto, 26 are in Peel, 25 are in Waterloo, 13 are in York Region, and 10 are in Grey Bruce.

So far 15.9 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Ontario, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Youth age 12 to 17 became eligible to book an appointment for a second dose at 8 am on Monday morning. That means everyone in Ontario 12 and older is now eligible to book their second shot.

Quarantine measures were also relaxed Monday for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning from abroad.

To date, Ontario has seen 546,217 COVID-19 cases and 9,224 deaths.