60% of Toronto adults will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sunday night

By Sunday night, the majority of Toronto adults will be protected against COVID-19.

The City of Toronto said it expects to have 60% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the weekend.

“Torontonians are stepping up in record numbers,” said Councillor Joe Cressy, the chair of the Toronto Board of Health. “We’ve made incredible progress over the past few months.”

The milestone was reached as the City shifts its vaccination efforts to areas with low immunization rates, such as Mount Dennis and Englemount-Lawrence.

Launched yesterday, the City’s weeklong “Home Stretch Vaccine Push” consists of 20 micro-focused clinics set up in six priority neighbourhoods in Toronto’s northwest corner.

According to the City, the neighbourhoods have some of the lowest vaccination rates in Toronto—59% of residents have had one dose, while 36% have received two shots.

“The progress we have made in Toronto with almost 60% of adults now fully vaccinated is incredible,” Mayor John Tory said.

“But we still have of work to do to ensure that all residents across all areas of the city have access to vaccinations.”

All residents aged 12 and older can book a vaccination appointment online, or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900.

“I want to thank everyone who has come out to get their shots and help protect themselves, their loved ones, and our city,” Cressy said.

“On our end, we’ll keep scaling up until everyone, in every area of our city, can quickly and easily get fully vaccinated.”

As of July 9, Toronto has reported 170,114 COVID-19 cases and 3,579 virus-related deaths.