Ontario reports just over 180 new COVID-19 cases with 22 in Toronto

The Ontario government reported 183 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths Friday.

Case counts from this week haven’t surpassed the low 200s, including Thursday’s 210, Wednesday’s 194, Tuesday’s 164, and Monday’s 170, Sunday’s 213, and Saturday’s 209.

Broken down by region, 50 of the latest cases are in Waterloo, 24 are in Peel, 24 are in Grey Bruce, 22 are in Toronto and 10 are in Halton.

The province has administered 16.6 million doses of vaccine so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 16,619,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 224,864 doses administered yesterday. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 9, 2021

More than half of Ontario adults now have both doses, and 78% have a first dose. Everyone 12 and up in Ontario is now eligible to book their second shot.

Ontario is currently in Step 2 of its reopening plan and is scheduled to move to Step 3 later in July.

To date, Ontario has seen 546,804 COVID-19 cases and 9,237 deaths.