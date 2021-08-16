Ontario reporting 526 new COVID-19 cases with over 350 in unvaccinated individuals

The Government of Ontario confirmed 526 new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning, marking the fifth straight day that cases have been above 500.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 353 of Monday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals, and 60 are those who are partially vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 108 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 119 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

Monday’s cases are higher than Sunday’s 511, Friday’s 510, Thursday’s 513, Wednesday’s 324, Tuesday’s 321, and Monday’s 325, but higher than Saturday’s 578.

Ontario has now administered 20,213,876 COVID-19 vaccine doses. As of August 16, 81.5% of residents aged 12 and over have now had one dose, and 73.5% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 556,087 COVID-19 cases.