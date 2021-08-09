Ontario sees fourth day in a row with over 300 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 325 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths on Monday.

This week, the province has seen an uptick in infections, with the highest daily case counts recorded since June. The weekly rolling average now sits at 283 cases per day.

Of the latest cases, 90 are in Toronto, 47 are in Peel, 29 are in York Region, 29 are in Hamilton, and 26 are in Windsor-Essex.

The new cases were discovered after 15,800 tests were processed, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

19,902,159 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 29,949 doses administered yesterday.

So far, 19.9 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the province. Canadians 12 and up are eligible for shots and can book an appointment online at a mass immunization clinic.

Ontario has been in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan since July 16.

The province will remain in the step until key public health indicators are met. These include having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

To date, Ontario has seen 552,804 COVID-19 cases and 9,407 virus-related deaths.