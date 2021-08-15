Ontario reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day

The Government of Ontario confirmed 511 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning, the fourth day in a row that cases have been above 500.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 350 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals, and 67 are those who are partially vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 98 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 116 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

Sunday’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 578, but higher than Friday’s 510, Thursday’s 513, Wednesday’s 324, Tuesday’s 321, and Monday’s 325.

Ontario has now administered 20,187,843 COVID-19 vaccine doses. As of August 15, 81.5 % of residents aged 12 and over have now had one dose, and 73.3% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 555,561 COVID-19 cases.