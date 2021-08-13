Ontario reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Ontario reported 510 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has more than doubled since where it was in July when the province entered Step 3, and now sits at 399 cases per day.

Most new cases are in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, of the new cases, 368 are in unvaccinated individuals, and 57 are in partially vaccinated individuals.

Unvaccinated people also make up most of the COVID-19 hospital admissions in Ontario right now. Out of 123 people in hospital with COVID-19, 114 are not fully immunized.

Broken down by region, 129 of the latest cases are in Toronto, 61 are in Peel, 51 are in Hamilton, 41 are in Windsor-Essex, and 33 are in York Region.

So far, 20 million vaccine doses have been administered across the province. Everyone 12 and up is now eligible to get both shots and book an appointment through the province’s online portal.

To date, Ontario has seen 554,472 total COVID-19 cases and 9,416 deaths.