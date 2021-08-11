Ontario marks sixth day in a row with over 300 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 324 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Tuesday.

The province is seeing a resurgence of cases as it reopens, and the seven-day rolling average has increased to 332 cases per day.

Most of the newest cases (234 of them) are in unvaccinated individuals. But 32 people who were partially vaccinated got infected, and 58 people who’ve been fully vaccinated also got sick.

Right now 108 people are in hospital with COVID-19. Six of them were fully vaccinated, and 102 of them were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Broken down by region, 72 of the latest cases are in Toronto, 41 are in Hamilton, 31 are in York Region, and 30 are in Peel.

So far, 19.9 million vaccine doses have been administered across the province. Everyone 12 and up is now eligible to get both shots and book an appointment through the province’s online portal.

Province-wide, 81% of people have at least one shot, and 72% are fully vaccinated.

To date, Ontario has seen 553,449 total COVID-19 cases and 9,412 deaths.