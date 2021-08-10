Ontario reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for fifth day in a row

Ontario reported 321 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Tuesday.

The province has seen its highest daily case numbers since June this week, and the seven-day rolling average has increased to 305 cases per day. It’s the first time the average has been above 300 since June 24.

Broken down by region, 96 of the latest cases are in Toronto, 31 are in Peel, 30 are in York Region, and 31 are in Hamilton.

So far 19.9 million vaccine doses have been administered across the province. Everyone 12 and and up is now eligible to get both shots, and can book an appointment through the province’s online portal.

Province-wide, 82% of people have at least one shot and 73% are fully vaccinated.

To date, Ontario has seen 553,125 total COVID-19 cases and 9,409 deaths.