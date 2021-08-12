Ontario saw a jump in new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with more than 513 infections reported in the last 24 hours.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has more than doubled since where it was in July, and now sits at 375 cases per day.

But most new cases are in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, of the new cases, 360 are in unvaccinated individuals, and 56 are in partially vaccinated individuals.

Unvaccinated people also make up most of the COVID-19 hospital admissions in Ontario right now. Of the 116 people in hospital with COVID-19, 106 are not fully vaccinated. Of the 113 people in ICU, 111 are not fully vaccinated.

Broken down by region, 105 of the latest cases are Toronto, 64 are in Peel, and 70 are in York Region.

So far, 20 million vaccine doses have been administered across the province. Everyone 12 and up is now eligible to get both shots and book an appointment through the province’s online portal.

To date, Ontario has seen 553,962 total COVID-19 cases and 9,412 deaths.