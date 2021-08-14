Mississauga nightclub flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Peel Public Health is warning patrons of a Mississauga nightclub that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 last weekend.

The health unit is advising anyone who visited Her. nightclub, located at 1325 Eglinton Avenue East, on August 6, 7, or 8 to “immediately” get tested for COVID-19.

“This applies to all patrons, including those who are fully vaccinated,” Peel Public Health said.

Those who live outside of Peel Region should contact their local public health unit for testing options. Anyone who develops symptoms is advised to self-isolate.

Her. is cooperating with Peel Public Health, officials said, and there is “no known risk of exposure at this time.” The club remains open.