Ontario reports highest COVID-19 case count since June 10

The Government of Ontario confirmed 578 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, marking the third straight day that cases have been above 500.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 408 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals, and 59 are those who are partially vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 136 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 125 are not fully immunized. Of the 111 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 110 are not fully vaccinated.

Saturday’s cases are higher than Friday’s 510, Thursday’s 513, Wednesday’s 324, Tuesday’s 321, Monday’s 325, and Sunday’s 423.

Of the newly announced cases, 109 are in Toronto, 57 are in York Region, 51 are in Peel Region, 42 are in Hamilton, and 29 are in Windsor-Essex.

Ontario has now administered 20,146,936 COVID-19 vaccine doses. More than 81% if residents aged 12 and over have now had one dose, and over 73% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 555,050 COVID-19 cases.