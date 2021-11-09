8 new restaurants in Toronto to try this fall

There’s no doubt that Toronto is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, and that list continues to grow as new food spots make their mark.

In the past few months, as the city has begun to pick itself up again, more restaurants have established themselves across the city, either as pop-ups, new experiences, or expansions to already successful restaurants.

Here are a few new restaurants that have opened in Toronto that you should check out this fall:

Their menu is simple but mighty with four burger options: single, double, fried chicken, or impossible. Pair that with some fries and a shake, and you’re set.

Address: 319 Oakwood Avenue

Farzi Cafe is a world-renowned and award-winning restaurant that spans 4,000 square feet and includes an indoor dining room and a huge outdoor patio at its Square One location. The tapas-style menu combines a unique mix of Ayurvedic flavours and global influences with Canadian ingredients.

Address: 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga, Ontario

Selva Toronto’s culinary program has a new chef, Nuit Regular, who will lead and take over the culinary program with Latin-fusion cuisine.The menu features an array of options such as ceviches, grilled whole fish, grilled Wagyu Beef Skewers served with a tropical fruit salsa, a Peruvian-inspired beef stew, and so much more.

Address: 221 Richmond Street West

The restaurant opened back in September, offering mouthwatering Mexican cuisine from tacos to quesadillas, and Menudo to enmoladas.

Address: 802 Dundas Street West

Guests can enjoy the sunset while indulging in a handcrafted cocktail or eating Japanese cuisine and comfort dishes developed by 1 Hotel Toronto’s Executive Chef Derek Powers Jr. They also host a weekend brunch menu, offering a beautiful setting for an intimate afternoon. Guests can expect live music and DJ performances, as well.

Address: 550 Wellington Street West

The culinary experience is led by chef Alessandro Militello, formerly of EVOO Yorkville, who owned his own restaurant in Palermo for several years before moving to Toronto. As for what’s being grilled, the restaurant has “extensive seafood offerings” along with “creative pasta dishes and grilled meats, including a mouth-watering 32 oz Bistecca Fiorentina for two.”

Address: 593 College Street

The space spreads across 33,000 square feet and offers a modern and sophisticated dining experience. There is also a hidden back patio that seats 50 guests. As for its menu, Quadro offers a “premium Italian dining experience” with a carefully chosen selection of pizzas, pastas, and, of course, cocktails.

Address: 577 College Street

Cafe Santorini offers a delicious array of authentic Greek dishes for an enjoyable dining experience. They are open for lunch and dinner hours, but head over late at night if you’re looking for a real experience.

Address: 425 Jane Street