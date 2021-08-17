New Sicilian-inspired restaurant opens in Toronto's Little Italy

Toronto’s Little Italy just got a new Sicilian-inspired dining spot.

Zitto Zitto Taverna opened at 593 College Street, in the former home of Trattoria Giancarlo, and is owned by the husband and wife team behind Sotto Voce Wine & Pasta Bar.

Alan and Anita Thomson’s new venture has a menu that focuses on the grill. The culinary experience is led by chef Alessandro Militello, formerly of EVOO Yorkville, who owned his own restaurant in Palermo for several years before moving to Toronto.

As for what’s being grilled, the restaurant has “extensive seafood offerings” along with “creative pasta dishes and grilled meats including a mouth-watering 32oz Bistecca Fiorentina for two.”

The space has four distinct designs to suit all dining needs, from a patio to a cocktail bar.

According to Zitto Zitto, the four spaces are as follows: La Terrazza, the patio that is described as a “beautifully renovated space for dining al fresco, transporting you to the villages of Italy.”

Next up is the cocktail bar, La Sbarra, with floor-to-ceiling brick walls, gold accents and a marble bar. It is described as “an intimate, welcoming space where patrons can relax with a drink before dining.”

Hidden behind glass and temperature-controlled wine cabinets on one side is La Cantina, which is Zitto Zitto’s most private of dining rooms.

And finally, La Taverna, the main dining room designed to make you feel at home.

Where: 593 College Street

