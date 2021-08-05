Cafe Santorini is Toronto's newest spot for late night Greek cuisine

A luxurious new Greek restaurant has opened in Toronto’s west end, and it’s a game-changer to the city’s nightlife.

Cafe Santorini is located at 425 Jane Street and offers a delicious array of authentic Greek dishes for an enjoyable dining experience.

They are open for lunch and dinner hours but head over late at night if you’re looking for a real experience.

The restaurant lights up with bold purple and blue colours, offering an intimate and elevated environment.

The perfect place to visit if you’re out with your friends looking for a place to drink, this restaurant offers a little bit of everything for everyone.

Besides having a full Greek menu with souvlaki, gyros, and grilled lamb, they also offer a pizza and pasta bar. A wide selection of drinks is also up for order, including their signature slushies to cool off this summer.

Cafe Santorini is open every day from 11:30 am to late. No need to head downtown for your late-night adventures.

