Toronto dessert shop known for its massive milkshakes opens in Vaughan

A cake and shake dessert shop has opened a new location north of Toronto and their sweet treats are absolutely massive.

Holy Shakes is known for its extravagant milkshake and cake combinations that overflow with all your favourite sweets and desserts like churros, red velvet cake, cheesecake, Nutella, and more.

The spot just opened its fifth location at 5100 Rutherford Road in Vaughan. They currently have locations in Brampton, Burlington, and Waterloo.

Although they’re known for having cake-topped milkshakes, they also offer glass milk bottles filled with your choice of shake for those who may not have such a large appetite.

Holy Shakes caters to almost everyone’s needs, from vegan and dairy-free products to low sugar, low carb ice cream, low-fat frozen yogurt, and scoops of protein if you’ve been hitting the gym.

The options are endless and you can let your creativity run wild.

Holy Shakes Vaughan is open every day from 11 am to 10 pm.

Address: 5100 Rutherford, Vaughan