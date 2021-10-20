Matty Matheson among chefs behind Toronto's new Mexican hotspot

There’s a new Mexican restaurant in the city, and they’re cooking up authentic eats for dine-in and take-out.

In a partnership with celebrity chef Matty Matheson, chefs Julio Guajardo and Kate Chomyshyn, behind notable names like Quetzal and Birria Balam, have opened their doors at 802 Dundas Street West.

According to the Fonda Balam team, the concept evolved through the friendship between the trio and their love for authentic Mexican food. They get their inspiration from Guajardo and Chomyshyn’s many trips back to León, Guanajuato, and across Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fonda Balam 🐆 (@fondabalam)

“The couple explored its regional ingredients and cooking traditions in hopes of representing that here in Toronto,” said Fonda Balam. “It underscores the story of Mexican cuisine and culture through home-cooked staples and street food classics.”

You might also like: Popular late night cookie shop to open first storefront in Toronto

Here are all the new food options at Scotiabank Arena this year (PHOTOS)

This Mexican restaurant in Toronto has $1 tacos two days a week

The restaurant had opened back in September, offering mouthwatering Mexican cuisine from tacos to quesadillas, and Menudo to enmoladas.

They’re open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 11 pm for dine-in and patio. They do not take reservations at this time, and seating is first-come, first-serve.