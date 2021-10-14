Sneak peek into Selva Toronto's delicious new menu (PHOTOS)

PAI Toronto’s Chef Nuit Regular will be leading and taking over Selva Toronto’s culinary program with Latin-fusion cuisine.

The new multi-sensory resto-bar is set to open on November 3 after weeks of anticipation. Though its menu was under wraps, the Fifth Social Club has officially announced Selva’s food offerings, put together by none other than Chef Nuit Regular.

“There was a one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase food as art, and we were thrilled when Chef Nuit and her team embraced that direction and made it their own,” said Oliver Geddes, Owner, Selva + The Fifth, Co-Founder, RendezViews.

“From the beginning, she understood this idea of having an environment that feels as though you’ve been transported to another world, one where all of your senses are awoken. The love and creativity she’s put into this menu is remarkable.”

The menu will feature an array of options such as ceviches, Grilled Whole Fish, Grilled Wagyu Beef Skewers served with a tropical fruit salsa, a Peruvian-inspired Beef Stew, and so much more.

It will also offer a variety of vegetarian, vegan, and keto-friendly items.

“Growing up in northern Thailand, I was also surrounded by jungles and nature, so I wanted to find a connection between the cuisines of South American and Thai cuisine—whether it’s a similarity in the ingredients or cooking techniques,” said Chef Nuit Regular.

“I wanted the menu to bring the two cultures together and connect people through food and art. Most of the dishes are small plates that are meant to be shared with the whole table. That’s part of the experience that I want our guests to have—the joy and sense of community and connecting with one another while sharing a meal together.”

Reservations will open on October 24 for dates starting on November 3. Selva will be open from Wednesday to Saturday from 5 pm to late and Sunday with hours to be decided.

Selva

Address: 221 Richmond Street West, Toronto