Andrea's Cookies to open first storefront in Toronto next year

From humble beginnings to the big leagues, a local Toronto cookie shop has announced plans to open its very first storefront next year.

The popular treats biz Andrea’s Cookies has big plans and has announced the opening of its first storefront in High Park.

In an email to Daily Hive, Andrea Mears, owner and sole baker of Andrea’s Cookies, shared that she will be opening her shop at 1632 Bloor Street West, aiming for an early Spring 2022.

“The style of the shop will be a pickup/walk-up window,” said Andrea.

“I will still be taking online pre-orders every week, special event and corporate orders, and will have extra cookies available for walk-ups each day until sold out.”

Andrea shares that whenever she releases a pre-order drop, it sells out in less than five minutes, leaving those who missed out on getting their order in to wait for the next drop or even months later.

“I would have people pick up from my home and tell me they’ve been trying to get an order for months and how excited they were to finally get one,” said Andrea.

“I also had a lot of regular customers who got the hang of the quick ordering process and would be the first to snag an order each drop. I figured having so many repeat customers and selling out within minutes each week; I must be doing something right.”

Since starting in 2019, Andrea’s Cookies has gained popularity for its soft-baked cookies made with elaborate toppings and combinations.

It’s gotten so popular that Andrea shares she simply does not have the capacity to keep up with the demand anymore, and with the shop, her goal is to increase production.

Customers who cannot place an order for pick up will still be able to opt for delivery to addresses in Toronto, Etobicoke, North York, Brampton, Mississauga, Scarborough, and Vaughan.