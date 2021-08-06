Joe Fresh founder opens modern Italian restaurant in Toronto

Quadro Ristorante is the newest restaurant venture to open in Toronto, serving traditional Italian cuisine in a modern environment.

Joe Mimran, the fashion icon behind notable brands such as Club Monaco and Joe Fresh, has partnered up with Tony Longo, a hospitality veteran, to announce the grand opening of Quadro Ristorante, located at 577 College Street.

The space spreads across 33,000 square feet and offers a modern and sophisticated dining experience. There is also a hidden back patio that seats 50 guests.

As for its menu, Quadro offers a “premium Italian dining experience” with a carefully chosen selection of pizzas, pasta, and of course, cocktails.

“The only thing harder than the fashion industry is the restaurant business,” said Joe Mimran.

“We’re thrilled to open our initial location on College Street where so many restaurants have been born, and we truly believe in the menu and atmosphere we’ve built.”

The menu features housemade focaccia, zucchini, and ricotta fritters and meatballs as starters. As for the pizzas, they are made in a traditional wood-fired oven.

They also serve Italian favourites such as cacio e pepe pasta and ravioli mascarpone with lemon butter sauce, honey, and pine nuts.

Their wine menu is sourced from only the finest Italian wine-growing regions.

“My inspiration came from the simple but fresh, traditional flavours of Italy and the idea of

shared food around a communal table to create memorable experiences,” said co-founder Tony Longo.

Longo brings 30 years of experience in developing and operating restaurants in the city, such as Splendido, Centro, Flow, and numerous INK Entertainment restaurant properties.

“I believe that great food, friendly service, and a fun atmosphere will bring guests back again and again,” said Longo.

They are open from Tuesday to Sunday, with kitchen hours set from 5 pm to 10:30 pm.